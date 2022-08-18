A life-long Manchester City fan who ran onto the pitch during the team's final game of the season has been banned from attending matches for three years.

Daniel Potts climbed over barriers and pushed past a line of stewards to make his way onto the field at the Etihad following City's game with Aston Villa on 22 May.

He then ran forward, with others, towards Villa’s goalkeeper, who appeared to stumble forward as the group passed him.

Potts, from Tameside, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates Court and was sentenced to a £658 fine in addition to the three year football banning order.

The 26-year-old fan was caught on CCTV stepping across the first safety barrier, through the line of stewards and climbing over an advertising board to reach the playing area.

Potts was arrested by officers and admitted going onto the pitch, claiming he followed others. In interview, he apologised for his actions.

Adrian Hollamby for CPS North west said: "The CPS are committed to taking a robust stance towards tackling football related disorder as we continue to play a crucial role in making sports such as football safe for the players and for the vast majority of supporters who want to attend and enjoy sport in a safe environment.

"The CPS is also currently working with the football clubs, player bodies and organisations, like the Premier League, the English Football League and the Football Association to explain what evidence is required to charge to help clubs and the leagues protect their players by ensuring we have all the evidence we need to build the strongest case possible."

Douglas Mackay, CPS Sports Lead Prosecutor and Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for West Midlands said: "Over recent years and months there has been a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive, safe to watch and play in.

"There is no place for violent criminal acts in football, and incidents such as these has a significant impact on victims."