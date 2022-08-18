Manchester City has been charged by the Football Association (FA) after fans invaded the pitch after their last game of the season.

It comes after hundreds of fans made their way onto the pitch at the Etihad as City beat Aston Villa 3-2 on 22 May to secure back-to-back Premier League titles.

Supporters flooded the pitch leading to unrest with police investigations still ongoing.

Two people were charged in relation to the pitch invasion in May, with Greater Manchester Police continuing to investigate events and alleged offences.

In a statement the FA say the club "failed to ensure" its fans "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour".

The club has until 25 August to respond to the charge.

A spokesperson for the FA said: "Manchester City FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following its Premier League fixture against Aston Villa FC on Sunday, May 22, 2022,” said an FA spokesperson.

"It is alleged that after the final whistle of this fixture Manchester City FC failed to ensure that its spectators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch.

"Manchester City FC has until Thursday, August 25, 2022 to provide a response to this charge."