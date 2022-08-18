A mural of Lioness Ella Toone has appeared on the wall of a pub in her hometown.

The Union Arms, in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, have paid tribute to the striker who helped steer England to an historic victory in the Euros 2022 final.

The 22-year-old footballer scored a brilliant opener in the 2-1 extra-time win against Germany at Wembley in July.

Her magical performance with the England squad in the Euros inspired a new generation of girls in the North West to take up football.

The black and white mural of Ella was unveiled on Wednesday, 18 August, by the street artist Scott Wilcock of Snow Graffiti.

It is the second mural that the artist has created in tribute to the footballer.

Scott painted Ella and teammate Beth Mead on the wall of Platbridge Community School, which is Ella's former school.

He described the Lionesses' performance in the Euros as a "beginning of a change in how we perceive not only women's football, but women in sport."

Ella Toone's journey to the Lionesses started at Manchester United's academy.

After signing for United's newly-formed women's team in 2018, she has gone on to become their all-time record goalscorer - and now a European champion.

