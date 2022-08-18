Police have named a man killed during an incident in Manchester - revealing he stabbed to death not shot as originally thought.

Javell Morgan was murdered in the early hours of Monday, 15 August, on Claremont Road in Moss Side, following Manchester's Caribbean Carnival.

The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was stabbed at a street party, which took place after the annual celebrations.

Forensics at the scene of the shooting in Moss Side. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police say a Home Office post-mortem showed Javell died as a result of stab injuries, not by a shooting as was originally reported.

Detectives are continuing to ask for anyone who may have any information to contact them.

DCI Neil Higginson, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Javell Morgan, as they try to process the devastating death of their loved one. They have requested privacy at this time."

He continued to say: “As the investigation progresses and all lines of enquiry explored, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information to assist our ongoing investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know