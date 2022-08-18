A serial rapist who groomed a schoolgirl before going onto sexually abuse her in Burnley has been given a further 12 years in custody.

Shaun Collins, formerly Greenwood, is already serving a life sentence after being convicted of three separate rape offences against three different victims in 2006.

After reading about Collins’ conviction, a fourth victim wrote a letter to a now retired Lancashire Police Detective Sergeant in 2006 outlining how her life had been affected by the defendant's sexual offending.

However, at that time she was not ready to make a formal complaint.

In 2020 the victim, who is now in her 50s was recontacted by the police where she told officers Collins, who used to perform as a busker in Burnley, had raped her on more than one occasion when she was under the age of 16.

The assaults had such an impact on the woman, she had to seek counselling years after the attack due to ongoing nightmares.

Collins, 58, of no fixed address, was charged with rape but denied any wrongdoing.

He was found guilty of rape following a trial at Burnley Crown Court.

Collins was told he would have to serve two thirds of the 12-year sentence before he is eligible to go before the Parole Board after being sentenced for 11 counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

At that point he will have to demonstrate that he no longer poses a risk to the public or he will remain in jail.

Collins has previously been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

A fourth victim wrote a letter to Lancashire Police, outlining how she had been affected by the defendants sexual offending

DC Kyle Hazelaar, of the East MOSOVO (Management of Sexual or Violent Offender) Team, said: “Collins is a dangerous individual who carried out a sickening campaign of sexual violence against women over many years. I am pleased he has had his time in custody increased.

"Not only did he carry out these appalling crimes for his own perverted sexual motives, he also made the victim re-live her ordeal by having to give evidence.

"She has shown incredible bravery in the case and I want to place on record my admiration for the incredible bravery she has shown throughout this process.

"Collins carried out his abuse over several decades and I am convinced there could be more victims who have not yet come forward.

"I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to make contact with the police knowing they will be listened to and believed. No matter how historic the case may be, we will investigate it and do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”

In a statement, the victim said: “First, I would like to commend Detective Constables Treena Peel and Kyle Hazelaar of Lancashire Police. They have supported me throughout this process from the early stages of the investigation right through to the conclusion of the trial.

"They have been a huge source of support and I could not have wished for more.

Secondly, I would like to implore any victim of sexual violence or abuse, whether recent or historic, to come forward to report the crimes against you to seek justice.

"I never imagined I would have my case heard and believed after more than three decades.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence email or call 101. If a crime is in progress always call 999.