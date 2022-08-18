A stretch of motorway in the North West will be closed for several hours after lorry left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The link road on the M62 eastbound near junction 12 for the Eccles Interchange to the M60 clockwise and anti-clockwise has been shut.

Pictures from the scene show a lorry on its side after smashing through motorway barriers and down embankment.

Heavy traffic is forming in the area, while emergency services recover the vehicle from the verge and the road is assessed.

Greater Manchester Police say there has been no reported injuries at this time.

National Highways has warned drivers the M602 at junction two and the westbound link roads onto the M60 are likely to remain very busy throughout the rest of the day.

Motorists are advised to check before travelling and avoid the traffic by planning an alternative route.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know