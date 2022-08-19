Catch-up: ITV News Granada Reports for the North West and the Isle of Man
You can catch-up with the ITV Granada Reports programme on week days for 24 hours after it is broadcast on ITV.
The programme is on-air at 6pm every day.
When available, you can watch the latest edition for the North West - covering Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside - and the Isle of Man using the player above.
You can contact the Granada Reports news team in the following ways:
Telephone: 0161 952 6073
Email: granada.reports@itv.com
Or you can find us on social media: