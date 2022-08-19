A "final goodbye" letter written by Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend Kate Greville has been read out in court, in which she refers to the footballer as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat”.

The letter, written three days before he allegedly assaulted her, details the former footballer's alleged affairs with at least eight women.

The ex-Manchester United star and Wales boss is on trial accused of headbutting Ms Greville at his Worsley home on 1 November 2021 and also controlling and coercing behaviour towards her.

Kate Greville wrote a "final goodbye" letter to Giggs before he allegedly assaulted her. Credit: PA images

On Friday, Giggs' defence team read the letter to Manchester Crown Court, which began: “I know pretty much everything you have been doing with other women behind my back since the day I met you.”

Ms Greville described the former Wales boss as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat”, telling him: “My gut always told me you couldn’t be trusted.”

The 38-year-old claimed the “other women” have “husbands and kids”, referring to someone called "Helen" that he had "constant contact" with "even now”.

An extract from the letter said: “I know you and Helen had a full-on relationship while you were sleeping with me.

“You told her you loved her and wanted to have a family.”

Credit: PA images

It went on to say: “You and Zara were also in a full-on relationship for nearly a year,” adding that Giggs “got your Harrods guy to send her a pair of shoes and a dress”.

“I know about Natalie and Suzie, not to mention Kelly,” Ms Greville said. “I know about the women you meet at the Stafford.”

Ms Greville also accused him of “sending dirty messages about threesomes with Charlotte from Hotel Football”.

“Oh, and I know about Steph - she’s married to the cricketer now", the letter went on.

Ms Greville accused him of having a “full blown affair in 2014” which “carried on the whole time you were seeing me”.

She added: “Let’s not forget about (name redacted)” - another woman he was accused of being unfaithful with.

The letter continued: “You will never lie to me or cheat on me again.”

The former couple had bought a puppy together, which Kate intended to keep after the break-up, saying she "deserved" to have something good from the relationship.

Kate went on to say that she "fell out of love with a person who doesn’t even exist” and said she was "sad" that he "could never be honest".

The letter said: “You were constantly telling me you want to be happy but us girls can always tell when a man is lying and cheating.

“A little bit of advice: If you want to be happy with someone, be honest. Don’t cheat.

“I believe you loved and still love Helen but you cheated on her with me.”

Giving evidence earlier in the week, Giggs told the jury he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships - but had never assaulted a woman.

He said he had never been able to resist “interest” from an “attractive woman” and confirmed he had lied more than once to his ex-wife Stacey and PR executive Ms Greville.

The 48-year-old denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against his Kate Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

He also denies the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, 26.