Ryan Giggs swapped intimate love poems with Kate Greville during their on-off relationship, a court has heard.

The former Manchester United star and Wales Boss is on trial accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend at his Worsley home in November 2021 and also controlling and coercing.

Messages between Giggs, 48, and the 38-year-old PR executive were read out by his defence team at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

In the explicit messages Giggs told Ms Greville that he loved her "more than all of his Premier League appearances, which is a lot”, as well as making multiple references to his genitals.

Manchester Crown Court Credit: PA images

On 30 August 2017, Ms Greville messaged him: “You make my heart flutter because you are a nutter.

“Every day you do me proud not just because you are well endowed.”

The next day Giggs wrote: “Darling Kate. Unequivocally our love was fate.

“I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember coz I was as high as a kite.

“Those beautiful eyes, made me shiver.

“I’m not gonna lie, I think of you, I dream of you. Can’t help thinking, pulling you was my greatest ever coo.

“That stomach, those abs, those pictures you sent.

“So I can keep tabs on you, makes me feel funny down there. Especially when you are there and you look up and stare.

“I’m beginning to think you are always right. That’s okay it will keep us tight

“I’m gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul.

“And most of all you believe in me. Which makes me feel as hard as a totem pole."

Credit: PA images

The former football star's mother Lynne sat upstairs in the public gallery as the intimate messages were read out.

Giggs wrote on Christmas Day in 2016: “Babe, make the most of Christmas because the next 40 years will be spent being pampered.

“Every day will be like Christmas waking up together with you. You are my angel. I’m the luckiest man alive to have ever met you.”

Ms Greville replied: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love all of you. Your beautiful mind. The fire in your soul.”

On New Year’s Eve 2016, Giggs wrote: “You have got me through the most difficult period in my life. Thank you for putting up with me because I’m not perfect. Far from it. You are my babycakes.”

In April 2017 he wrote: “Morning, I have to continually ask myself this question. How the f*** did I pull you? You are a painting, a thoroughbred, a supermodel, an absolute dream.”

Ms Greville replied: “Ha ha. You’re my world Giggsy baby.”

The following month Giggs wrote: “I have decided where is the best place in the world. Not Bali, not the Caribbean, not playing golf with my mates. You in bed with me.”

Ms Greville messaged Giggs on June 2017: “We are going to be that old couple sitting in a restaurant still laughing when we are 60 or 70.”