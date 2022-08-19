Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent, Chris Hall.

Two rugby clubs, thousands of miles apart, have been brought together in defiance against the Mafia.

After Briganti Librino fell victim to arsonists and burglars, Bolton Rugby Club decided to fly their young players to England for the experience of a lifetime.

The Sicilian club was formed to help and support youngsters in Catania, the country's second largest city, which suffers greatly from poverty and high levels of organised crime.

The young players from Briganti Rugby Librino who travelled to Bolton to play with Sale Sharks. Credit: ITV News

"It's a very difficult place but we find everyday new stimuli to try to fight this war against Mafia and criminality", one Briganti Librino player said.

"We need to change mentality from children and show them the world is different."

After reading about the small team's plight, Bolton decided they wanted to buy them a bus - but the Sicilians said they would prefer to travel to the North West instead.

More than 50 players made the journey to Greater Manchester to meet the Bolton players and Sale Sharks, something they described as a "dream come true".

Sale Sharks players were just as inspired meeting the Sicilian players. Credit: ITV News

"We are a small rugby club in a small neighbourhood in Catania, so we never thought what we do could have such an impact", one player said.

But while they were starstruck by the Sale Sharks players, their heroes were equally inspired by their new training partners.

Sale Shark George Ford said: "You can see the emotion on their faces. Some of those guys haven't been off the island before.

"Some have had mixed upbringings and been in a fair bit of trouble sometimes, so for Bolton to put the time and effort into doing something like this is amazing."

