Johnny Vegas has pulled out of switching on the Blackpool illuminations.

The actor and comedian will no longer be flicking the switch at this year's celebrations because of "unforeseen personal circumstances".

A spokesperson for the St Helens-born star said: “Johnny was really looking forward to the event, but it’s just not possible for him to attend.

"We are now in the process of rescheduling his filming and other work commitments over the next couple of months.”

VisitBlackpool say the 51-year-old is a "huge fan" of the annual switch-on and that they "fully understand why he can’t make it".

One of Britain’s best-known comedians, Johnny previously provided the “voice” of a seagull that fronts the seaside resort's biggest ever TV ad.

His replacement is expected to be announced ahead of the celebrations, which is one of the biggest events on the North West calendar.

The illuminations light up Blackpool every year for four months. Credit: PA images

The concert on Friday, 2 September will include performances by Blue, Tom Grennan, Nina Nesbitt and more.

It will then be followed by the official switch-on of the Illuminations, that have lit up the resort for four months a year since 1879.

Shirley Ballas, Peter Kay, Tim Burton, Alfie Boe, Diversity, Jayne Mansfield and Robbie Williams have all turned on the lights in previous years.

