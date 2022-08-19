A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

It is believed the girl was taken on Warne Avenue at around 4pm on Wednesday, 17 August, and walked to a wooded area near a disused railway track, where she was attacked.

The girl was then left in the woods, and found her own way to a nearby park.

She was reunited with her family shortly after - and a man hunt was launched for her kidnapper.

Greater Manchester Police say it arrested a man in connection with the incident on 19 August, and he remains in custody for questioning.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 18 August, he assisted officers with their enquiries and was released with no further action taken.

Parents have been advised by police to be extra vigilant while investigations continue.

The incident started on a grassed area between Warne Avenue and Hawthorne Road in Droylsden at around 4pm.

“From this green area is a path leading to a football field, and that is between Heron Drive and Brendon Drive," Superintendent Hunt added.

“We suspect that the offender walked with the child across this area where we believe he sexually assaulted her.

“The offender appears to have been hanging around the area prior to the offence and afterwards he made his way through the paths and streets of the Snipe Estate possibly in the direction of Openshaw.

“You will have seen footage in the press and if you haven’t, can I please ask you to look at these images to try and identify the person, who we are keen to speak to.”

Members of the public are urged to check their CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage for video that might assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 0161 856 9262 or alternatively on LiveChat with any information, quoting incident 2270 of 17/08.