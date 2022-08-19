The man who was shot and killed by a 'group riding on e-bikes' has been named as Sam Rimmer.

Merseyside police say the 22-year-old died at the scene after being shot in the chest, at around 11:40pm, on 16 August, in Dingle, Liverpool.

Sam Rimmer, from Bootle, had been with a group of friends in Lavrock Bank when two electric bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a gun towards the group.

Flowers left at the scene of the shooting in Dingle, Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, said "This was a despicable attack which led to the death of a young man who had the rest of his life ahead of him.

"That life has tragically been cut short and his family are desperately trying to come to terms with their loss."

Police have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and ask anyone who may have information about those responsible for the 22-year-old's murder to contact them.

Police at the scene of the murder in Dingle. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The Detective Chief Superintendent continued to say: "We now have to build up an evidential picture to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident and we can't do that without the help of the public.

"If you live in the area, or were passing through at about 11.40pm on Tuesday you may have seen something that could be vital for us and I would urge you to get in touch."Similarly, if you were in the Dingle and Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything, as this could be vital in putting those people before the courts and getting justice for Sam's family."