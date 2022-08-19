A former police officer has admitted the "utterly sickening practice" of making and possessing indecent images of children over a 10-year period.

Thomas Woods, 34, was serving with Greater Manchester Police in Salford when he was arrested after officers received information about potential indecent images, in December 2021.

When they searched his home, in Bury, they recovered more than 1,000 indecent images, many of which showed sexual acts involving children, from two phones and a laptop following extensive forensic examination.

Woods made no comment in interview, but later plead guilty to the offences at court.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison suspended for two years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 19 August.

During the two years he will carry out 180 hours unpaid work and 30 days rehabilitation.

Ben Collinson, District Crown Prosecutor with CPS North West said: “Woods committed serious offences when he sought out indecent images and videos of children. He accessed images for 10 years.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the court. Woods accepted his guilt when he was brought before the Magistrates.

“The sexual exploitation of children and the distribution of images like this is an utterly sickening practice and one which the CPS and its partners will continue to prosecute robustly to the full extent of the law.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones, of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch said: "Possessing indecent images is disgusting behaviour from a police officer, who members of the public trust to fight crime and keep people safe.

"Greater Manchester Police's officers and staff are expected to demonstrate the highest standards of behaviour and those who fall below these standards are investigated and, when relevant, prosecuted."

“Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, misconduct proceedings will commence in due course.”