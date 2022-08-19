Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Victoria Grimes

Around 50,000 people are expected to flock to Southport for the 91st Flower Show, after a two-year break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2022 show has returned to its traditional home at the 34-acre setting of Victoria Park, until Sunday 21 August.

Visitors can walk around the show gardens, floral displays, and take in the famous grand floral marquee.

Southport Flower Show is well-known for its popular amateur competitions, where talented home growers from across the north go head-to-head.

Dianne and Lisa were crowned 'winners' for their show garden entry. Credit: ITV News

U3A Southport Gardeners Group are fierce competitors at the event, and two of its members said they were delighted to win an award in the 'show garden' category.

Dianne Fitton and Lisa Gryer celebrated their win with a bottle of champagne.

Diane said: "I think building this garden has brought a lot of us closer together.

"We have worked very hard together!"

Eve Archer's fairy garden design was brought to life after winning a school's competition.

She said she modelled it on her own fairy garden at home.

Eve Archer and Granada Reports journalist Vicky Grimes in Eve's award-winning fairy garden at Southport Flower Show. Credit: ITV News

Chloe Stirling from Dawpool CE Primary School in Wirral was also a winner in the flower show's 'design a garden' competition.

The schoolgirl said it was great to see the garden 'made up', after sketching out the design on a piece of paper.

Chloe said: "It's nice to see everybody looking at it and giving me compliments on it!"

Chloe Stirling's garden design was a winner at the 91st Southport Flower Show Credit: ITV News

Garden designer and TV presenter Adam Frost said he was delighted the show was back, and said: "When you come up here, right from parking your car, you feel so good because everyone is just so friendly!"

Southport Flower Show 2022 runs until Sunday 21 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know