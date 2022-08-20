Hundreds of people have marched through Liverpool city centre to show their support for striking rail workers.

The cross union supporters met in Derby Square and marched through Church Street towards St George's Plateau with chants of 'enough is enough' ringing out across the city.

The march culminated in a rally as part of the Enough is Enough demonstration.

Speakers from unions stand on top of a fire engine to address the assembled crowd at St George's Plateau, Liverpool. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The march and rally came as thousands of rail workers went on strike again on Saturday in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Organisers say the event brings together the various worker disputes within the city, which they claim have been brought on by the cost of living crisis.

Darren Ireland, Regional organiser North West for the RMT Union said: "We want a pay rise to be delivered and we want conditions of service that are not going to deteriorate.

"This Government has created mass poverty in society, huge increases in energy prices and they've got no answer for it.

"Today we are saying, enough is enough."

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite are walking out for 24 hours, affecting Network Rail and a number of train companies across the country.

RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will also strike.

Workers waving banners assemble outside St George's Hall following the march. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It means fresh misery for rail passengers across the region, with Sunday morning train services expected to be affected by the knock-on effect of Saturday’s action.

Only around one in five trains will run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day, as the unions stage their second stoppage in three days.

The latest wave of rail strikes have caused disruption on the West Coast mainline - which links much of the North West. Credit: PA Images

The latest wave of rail strikes have caused disruption on the West Coast mainline - which links much of the North West and provides services to London and Scotland.

Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among those affected by the disruption.

