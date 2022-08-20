A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

Lewis Jones, 23, from Liverpool, was arrested on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a suspected abduction and sexual assault of a girl on Warne Avenue in Droylsden, Tameside, at 4.10pm on Wednesday.

The force said the victim was safely reunited with her family a short time later.

Officers continue to give the victim and her family support, they added.

Police said on Friday that Jones had been charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration, and one count of abduction.

He has been remanded in custody and will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said: "We would once again like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation and for engaging with our appeals."