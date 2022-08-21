World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is calling on the government to tackle knife crime after his cousin allegedly died from a stab wound.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to announce the news in an emotional post.

He wrote: "This is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop ASAP.

"UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, its a pandemic and you don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own.

"Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment.

"RIP Rico Burton. May the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon."

He ended the post with the hashtag 'only cowards carry weapons'.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police confirmed a murder investigation is now underway after being called to Goose Green in Altrincham at around 3:30am on Sunday.

The force said: "Paramedics gave CPR to the man at the scene but it is understood he sadly died after being taken to hospital.

"It is understood the victim is Tyson Fury's cousin, Rico Burton, 31."

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with what police described as 'serious' injuries.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remains in custody

Witnesses at the scene said two males were stabbed.

One onlooker said: "Paramedics were seen giving CPR to at least one victim. There were at least 20 police vehicles there, including armed police."

Forensic investigations are continuing at the scene this morning, with a cordon in place on Goose Green. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

GMP said in a statement: "Police are appealing to the public for further information after two males were stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham.

"A murder investigation has been launched and would like to appeal to members of the public who have any further information regarding this incident.

"Anyone with information, CCTV, photos, or videos regarding this incident should contact us on 101 quoting incident 475 of 21/08/2022 or on 0161 856 7386, or via Major incident public portal via this link."