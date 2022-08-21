Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jennifer Buck

A kite festival in a Manchester park became a focus for the plight of Afghan refugees as they marked the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the country.

Kite-flying is a traditional symbol of freedom in Afghanistan, so it was a day for the community to come together.

Gulwali Passarley is an Afghan Author who spoke at the event, saying: "We've been flying kites for hundreds of years.

"It's a joyful moment that the kids express themselves, sadly under the previous Taliban Government they banned kite flying, they haven't done that yet so it is a one way to show resistance and celebrate the afghan culture."

Hadisa Afzaly is from Afganistan and was leading the kite making workshop at Platt Hall in Platt Fields Park.

She said is is important to share her heritage and pass on the skills.

"The message for this kite flying is we want people who have moved to this country to be treated fairly and equally," she said.

Kite Festival at Platt Fields Park Credit: ITV News

Children joined parents and grandparents as all corners of the community came together to choose their colours carefully and decorate the kites, before flying them in the park.

People at the event said they had come to support Afghani people and to show love and support to them

This is Manchester's part in a festival taking place across the UK and Europe.

