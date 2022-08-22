A couple are facing a fine after their car was caught speeding - while they were more than 1,500 miles away on holiday in Spain.

Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards dropped their car at Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 Meet and Greet before flying off for 13 days in Murcia, in southern Spain.

But, as they returned from their holiday, the couple from Leeds were met with a prosecution letter from police saying their Golf GTI had been caught driving at 55mph in a 30 zone.

Their car was caught driving at 55mph in a 30 zone, along Alan Turing Way. Credit: MEN

Pictures in the letter, dated 10 August, showed a white Golf GTI with the same number plate committing the offence on along Alan Turing Way in the city.

But the offence occurred on 5 August - two days after the couple had left their car with the official firm.

Gary said: "I came home (on August 16) just before midnight. We opened the post and my wife came in and said I had a speeding fine from the 5th August, but I said it can't have been either of us as we were away then.

"We had dropped the car off at Terminal 3 on Wednesday 3rd, at around 10pm.

"I knew they would transport it elsewhere to a safe location. We used the official meet and greet firm as we wanted to make sure the car was looked after because it was very expensive.

"I wouldn't have ever thought somebody would've been driving around in it going at such a speed. It's a criminal offence and extremely dangerous going 55mph in a 30 zone."

Gary and Clare have contacted the police, explaining they were in Spain when the alleged offence was recorded and that it was neither of them driving the car.

After opening the letter, issued by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Gary said he immediately got in touch to inform the force they were out of the country.

The prosecution letter telling the couple their car had been spotted speeding at 25 mph over the limit. Credit: MEN Media

However, the airport maintains the car did not leave the compound between the dates of the trip, indicating that the car caught speeding could not have been the same one.

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport confirmed the car was taken to the safe compound by meet and greet staff on 3 August, but they claimed the vehicle remained there for the entirety of the couple's trip, so could not have been used to commit the offence.

"I have used meet and greet firms before and never had an issue," added Gary. "I knew they take the cars off site to somewhere else, but you don't think you'll be accused of speeding 11 miles away from the airport."

The pair had their passports stamped in Murcia, in Spain, which showed their trip lasted from 3 August to 16 August. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: "We are aware that a customer who booked Meet & Greet car parking at Manchester Airport has received a notice of intended prosecution from Greater Manchester Police, which relates to an alleged speeding offence that took place while they were on holiday.

“We understand this would be distressing for the customer concerned, and launched an immediate investigation after being notified.

"This investigation has indicated the car that was booked in with us remained in a secure storage area until it was collected by the customer on their return.

"The key to the vehicle was also securely stored throughout.

“Further investigations indicate the vehicle shown in the speed camera image is different to the one that was left with us.

"While the customer concerned has not made a complaint to Manchester Airport, we have made several attempts to speak with them directly, in order to share our findings and remain eager to do so, as well as assisting the police in any enquiries they wish to make into the matter.

“We want to assure customers that there are a number of strict security measures in place to monitor the whereabouts of vehicles left with us and ensure they are kept safe at all times.”

