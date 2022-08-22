A search is underway to find a couple whose wedding photo was discovered in the pages of a book bought in a second-hand shop.Mike Parker, who lives in Wales, picked up 'A Guide to Monmouthshire' by Arthur Mee in a book store in Hay-on-Wye.After taking it home, he had a flick through the the early 1900s book before placing it on a shelf for two months.

When Mike picked it up again he found a "beautiful" photo of a newly-married couple hidden in the pages.

In the photo, a couple appear to be walking out of a church as newly-weds. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The lost picture, thought to date back to the 1970s, is of a bride with auburn hair carrying a bouquet of red and white flowers, and a groom with brown hair and silver tie.

The couple appear to be walking out of a church arm-in-arm as newly-weds.

Desperate to know more about the pair, Mike searched for clues and found the book was filled with stamps from the Atkinson Central Library in Southport.

"They are a very fine looking couple grinning beautifully and it looks like it is from the 1970s I remember my uncle having a haircut like that", Mike said.

He took to social media and posted the photo on Twitter in the hopes that somebody would come forward and identify the couple. Mike said: "I'm intrigued to know the story of their lives, they are a fine-looking couple but they would probably be in their 70s now."I would love to know what happened to them but we are going back a long time it would just be great to know who they are."

Nobody has come forward yet but Mike is undeterred and wants to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...