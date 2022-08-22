Ellen White, England's leading women's goalscorer, has retired from football aged 33.

White, who was one goal away from equalling Wayne Rooney's all time record for the Three Lions announced her decision on Twitter.

She retires as part of a select club of England strikers that have won major honours, putting her alongside legends like Sir Geoff Hurst.

In the post on social media, she said: "This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one I know is right for me.

"This decision has always been one I wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."

She added, "You don't have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true, just look at me.

"Let's use the momentum from the Euros win to make sure that every young person in all communities has the opportunity to play and feel connected to all England football teams."

White celebrating the Euros victory in Trafalgar Square Credit: PA Images

The striker, who hails from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, scored two in the Lionesses record breaking 8-0 thumping of Norway to qualify for the quarter-finals of the winning tournament.

Growing up, her school did not have a girls football team - but this did not stop her joining in with the boys.

At just eight-years-old her talent meant she was quickly spotted by Arsenal, and she honed her craft with the Gunners until she was 16.

Most recently she played for Manchester City.

Highlights of her career include a stunning goal against would-be winners Japan in the 2011 World Cup and an equaliser in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against the USA.

White was a key part of England's Euros winning team Credit: PA Images

She became the record goal scorer for the women's team when she scored a hat-trick in a 20-0 win over Latvia in 2021, overtaking Kelly Smith.

At 33, Ellen White has carved a legacy as one of the best known female players for England, scoring 52 in 113 games for her country.

She has inspired young girls that they too can take part in football and is on course to become one of England's best ever players.

Adding a humorous note in her retirement post, White said: "To the love of my life, my husband, what do you fancy doing next weekend? I'm pretty free."