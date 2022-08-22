The family of a woman shot dead in Liverpool have said their hearts are "broken into a million pieces" - and have called for justice.

Ashley Dale was found with gunshot wounds in her garden after intruders broke into her home in Old Swan in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August. She died in hospital.

The 28-year-old council worker's family have described her as a "shining light" and have demanded justice for her "senseless" murder.

Ashley Dale was murdered inside her home in Old Swan on Sunday, 21 August. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a statement her family said: “Ashley, our girl - our shining light. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. “Ashley was a hard working young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her. She had just been promoted at her job with Knowsley Council.

"She had a degree and so many plans for her bright future that had only just begun. Her laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room. “We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home.

"None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.”

The brother of Ashley Dale, Lewis Dunne, was killed in 2015. Their deaths are not connected. Credit: Family photo

Ashley worked for Knowsley Council for almost five years and recently secured a promotion within the Environmental Health team.

Mike Harden, Chief Executive at Knowsley Council, said “Ashley will be a big loss to her team and the wider Council as well as those Knowsley residents who she supported.

"She was extremely popular with everyone who she came into contact with."

He continued to say:"Our thoughts and condolences are with Ashley’s family, friends, and colleagues at this extremely sad time.

"We are offering support to colleagues who are understandably shocked and upset at this news.”

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information into the murder of Ms Dale, who was tragically killed seven years after the death of her teenage brother Lewis Dunne.

Detectives believe Ashley was not the intended victim, although police think the gunman was targeting her address for unknown reasons.

Ms Dale is the first woman to die as a result of gun crime in Liverpool since the murder of Lucy Hargreaves 17 years ago.

Anyone with information, dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage is share it directly with the investigation team via the police public portal - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).You can also contact us via social media @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.