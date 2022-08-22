Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a "dangerous" man wanted in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old in Manchester.

The body of Thomas Campbell was found inside a house on Riverside in Mossley on the morning of Sunday, 3 July.

At the time, detectives described Mr Campbell's death as the result of an "horrific and "targeted" attack.

A manhunt is now underway to find John Bellfield, from Openshaw, who is wanted on suspicion of Mr Campbell's murder.

The body of Thomas Campbell was found at an address in Mossley in July 2022. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police have warned to not approach Bellfield, who is believed to have connections to Lancashire, and to call 999 if you see him.

Police have also warned anyone who may be withholding information that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Stephen Cleworth, 37, Coleen Campbell, 38, and Reece Steven, 29, have been charged with conspiracy to murder and appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information should contact officers on 0161 856 6377 or using GMP’s LiveChat facility or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.