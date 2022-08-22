Manchester United fans are staging a major protest against the Glazer family outside Old Trafford ahead of the club's match against Liverpool.

It is the latest in a series of protests aimed at showing the Glazer family they are not happy with their ownership of the club.

Supporters' group The 1958 planned the protest ahead of United's live televised game to get their voices heard.

Fans marched from the Tollgate pub to the 'Holy Trinity Statue' of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford.

British businessman Michael Knighton (left) greets fans outside the ground ahead of protest against the Manchester United owners Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

In a statement, the group said: "This is an ownership that is systematically starving and killing the greatest football institution in world football, for greed.

"We can not allow this to happen any longer! This is not about division, this is about unity. All United fans have the right to protest with the 1958 or individually.

"It is not about confrontation. Anything else plays completely into the Glazers hands."

The Manchester United Supporters Trust made a statement on Twitter calling for the "right change" and outlining their vision of new ownership.

Vehicles on Talbot road were being turned around by police Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family prepared to walk to Old Trafford in protest.

Police turn traffic around on Talbot Road as protest heads towards Old Trafford Credit: ITV News/Claire Hannah

Meanwhile there was a strong police presence outside Old Trafford ahead of the organised protest.