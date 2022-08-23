A heartbreaking note has been left at the scene where a nine-year-old schoolgirl was fatally shot in Liverpool.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman, chasing a man, forced entry into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, in Dovecot, and opened fire on Monday night.

The child was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in critical condition where she died a short time later.

Two others - including Olivia's mum Cheryl - are in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Now, a note, written by a little girl and stuck up with masking tape, has been left outside the property.

It warns people to be "careful" as "wanted people [are] on the loose [and] they have guns".

A note, written by a little girl and stuck up with masking tape, has been left outside the property. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Police say at around 10pm two men were walking along Kingsheath Avenue and were approached by a lone person wearing a black, padded jacket, a black balaclava and black gloves.

They were approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, of slim build and carrying a handgun. The force says shots were fired at the men who then ran away.

Olivia's mother is said to have heard the commotion outside and opened the door to see what was going on.

One of the men is then thought to have forced his way into the property, with the armed person said to have put their hand through the open door.

Olivia's mum is believed to have tried to close the door and stop the people entering, but the gunman open fire, hitting both Olivia and her mother.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy, said: "I know that the murder of Olivia has rocked our communities, who are quite rightly upset and outraged that such an abhorrent crime has occurred here on the streets of Merseyside."

Play Brightcove video

She added: "The people of Liverpool and Merseyside are known for their compassion and pulling together in times of crisis, and I know that our communities, people are wanting to help the family in any way possible.

"This is not the time for anyone who knows who’s responsible for this shooting to remain tight-lipped.

"It is time for our communities to come together with us and make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable, and those who use them are held to account."

A murder investigation has been launched and a huge police presence remains at the scene, with residents have described the incident as "devastating".

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...