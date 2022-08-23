A special tribute is to be paid to England’s women’s football team in the 2022 Blackpool Illuminations display.

The portraits of manager Sarina Wiegman and her 23 Lionesses will be put up in lights in a new promenade display celebrating their amazing triumph over Germany in the European Championships final.

The team captured the nation’s hearts after a stunning victory in extra time at Wembley last month.

Sarina Wiegman guided England to the first silverware since 1966 Credit: PA Media

On the night of the game, the famous Blackpool Tower was lit in red and white to mark the occasion.

Now the resort’s Illuminations have gone a step further by creating a tribute that will remain in place for an extended four-month autumn and winter season.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The Lionesses created a special moment in football history and we are pleased to be able to recognise their achievement with a place in one of the UK’s most iconic tourist attractions.

“We are delighted that the Football Association has given us the go-ahead to celebrate the enormous legacy that they have created for women’s sport in this country.”

Chloe Kelly celebrates her winning goal Credit: PA Media

The Lionesses’ display is one of a number of new features in this year’s Illuminations which will start on 2 September and run until 2 January, 2023.

It also includes a series of Art Deco-inspired installations on the Golden Mile, created by designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Blackpool Tower is one of the north wests most iconic landmarks

There is also the new Beachside Boulevard, a seaside-themed roadside section featuring brightly lit neon sandcastles and multi-coloured waves.

The Illuminations season will be officially launched at the annual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On concert on Friday 2 September.