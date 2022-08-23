A man has been jailed for more than three years for putting a jogger in a chokehold and demanding money while looking for drugs.

Keenan Fairclough, 21, of Phoenix Brow, grabbed the woman jogging in Sherdley Park in St Helens by the neck from behind and dragged her into some bushes.

Sharon Langley was left fearing for her life as Fairclough placed her in a chokehold and demanded cash while 'desperate for ketamine'.

Fairclough was then caught lurking in the same area again three days later in suspicious circumstances.

Sherdley Park in St Helens Credit: Google Maps

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Ms Langley was running in the park on 20 May 2022.

During her second lap of the park she noticed a man "hanging around and dragging his feet by some bushes".

On her third loop, he was still "in the same spot slouched on railings".

As Ms Langley passed the stranger, she felt him grab her neck from behind in a "chokehold" and drag her into the bushes.

He repeatedly told her "I want money" but she managed to fight him off and screamed for help. She told him she did not have any cash but that he could have her AirPods.

The robber was then disturbed by a dog walker and fled. Afterwards, Ms Langley posted about her ordeal on Facebook.

She was messaged by Fairclough's step-mum Cath Rylands who was concerned from the description given that he was the culprit.

She sent pictures of the defendant and it was confirmed he had been the attacker.

At around the same time on 23 May, an off-duty police officer was jogging in the park when she became suspicious over Fairclough's behaviour.

On-duty colleagues attended and arrested him.

A statement read to the court on Ms Langley's behalf described how she no longer goes running as she feels "unsafe", adding: "For about three to four days after I was upset, crying at home.

"I kept thinking this could have been a lot worse if the other woman hadn't seen him attacking me and caused him to stop.

"I don't think he was after money, sometimes I think he was going to kill me. Even when my husband gives me a hug I become anxious and have to tell him to take his arms away."

Fairclough has 15 previous convictions for 35 offences. Matthew Conway, prosecuting, said: "The victim was targeted due to her perceived vulnerability."

Judge Neil Flewitt QC said of the circumstances surrounding Fairclough's arrest: "It looks as though he was gearing up to do it again."

Charles Lander, defending, said: "He was gearing up in his need for ketamine. If he would have gone to the lengths he did again, one doesn't know.

"He is keen to apologise to the complainant. He is genuinely sorry and he keeps going back to his behaviour that day.

"He has a lengthy criminal record but nothing as serious as this. He has had a troubled background.

"His own mother abandoned him, in effect, and he was brought up by his father. He's determined to be drug-free once released from prison."

Fairclough admitted attempted robbery and was jailed for 40 months. He was also handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting Ms Langley or entering Sherdley Park for seven years and he must pay a victim surcharge.

Sentencing, Judge Flewitt said: "She says she feared you may have wanted something other than money but this is charged as attempted robbery.

"What you did to her must have been an absolutely terrifying experience for a young woman alone in a park.

"This had a significant psychological effect on her. She has stopped running, she recoils from the touch of her husband at times and is anxious when she passes single young men in potentially threatening situations.

"You are only 21 years of age, but you have already acquired a pretty appalling criminal record. This is a significant increase in the seriousness of your offending.

"I've no doubt that you are quite a dangerous young man."

