A man has been charged with murdering the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, who was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Rico Burton was stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August.

Liam O’Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court accused of the 31-year-old's murder.

O'Prey is also charged with section 18 assault of a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured in the same incident.

Greater Manchester Police say Rico’s family are being supported by specialist officer and are continuing their appeal for Information.

Mr Rico's death led his cousin Tyson Fury to post an impassioned plea on social media to end knife crime, writing: “This needs to stop.”

Information can be submitted by calling 0161 856 7386 quoting incident 475 of 21/08/2022.

Photos, videos and information can also be uploaded via the Major incident public portal.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

