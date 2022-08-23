Play Brightcove video

A puppy left barely able to walk from attacks by a previous owner in Merseyside has become a “transformed dog” after being rescued by the RSPCA.

Daisy, a bulldog-type dog, had fractures to two legs at just 18 weeks old as well as her hip and four ribs, while her jaw had been fractured twice.

She has now been reunited with the RSPCA inspector who saved her in 2021, after a report from a member of the public.

Daisy's fractured ribs Credit: RSPCA

Lisa Lupson, the RSPCA inspector who rescued Daisy, recalled how the dog was “struggling to walk” and “dragged herself to me” on arriving at her former owner’s house.

“She was sitting on a driveway in front of her owner and she was in an upright position but was staring at the ground and appeared very subdued,” Ms Lupson said.

“I also noticed that her left ear was hanging low and was swollen with a large scab visible on the inner ear flap – showing she had more injuries,” she added.

“On stroking her I could see some small bald patches on her head and slight scabbing to the neck area.

"Daisy then rested her head on the palm of my hand staring intently at me as I stroked her.”

Daisy the dog was found in very poor health Credit: RSPCA

The dog was rushed to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for urgent veterinary attention, and after surgery she was rehoused with Emma Rodd, 50, her husband Jeff, 65, and their 24-year-old son Aaron in Merseyside.

Such was the bond between Ms Lupton and the puppy she rescued, Daisy greeted her with excitable affection when they were reunited more than a year later.

“Daisy is full of energy and love and when she saw me she went into overdrive by excitedly running towards me and showering me with sloppy kisses. I was very surprised by the change,” she said.

Daisy’s former owner later admitted in court to inflicting multiple injuries, consistent with blunt force, and failing to seek treatment for them.

Daisy with her new family Credit: RSPCA

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer, said that while the dog was “transformed”, the level of animal abuse in Britain is “incredibly worrying”.

Some 44,427 reports of dog cruelty were made to the RSPCA in 2021.

The animal charity, which said reports of cruelty have been rising during the summer months, fears the deepening cost-of-living crisis will see a further spike in such abuse.

Its Cancel out Cruelty fundraising campaign is now calling on the public to look out for animals in distress.

Dermot Murphy said: “We’ve seen a rise in reports of beatings and with the increase in pet ownership and financial pressures growing we are sadly braced for a summer of suffering which is why we are calling on the public to help us Cancel Out Cruelty and help more animals like Daisy.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know