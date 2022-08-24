Two mystery lottery ticket winners believed to be living in Trafford and Rochdale are yet to claim their £1,000,000 million prize.

Rochdale's winning ticket-holder has a week to claim their million-pound prize with a deadline of 31 August.

The missing ticket was bought in Rochdale for the EuroMillions draw on 4 March 2022, and the winning Millionaire Maker code for this prize was XLXX 96708.

Meanwhile Trafford's winning ticket-holder has just over a month to claim their prize, with a deadline of 28 September.

It was bought in Trafford for the EuroMillions draw on 1 April 2022, and the winning Millionaire Maker code for this prize was TVCV 85411.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: "We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding".

Ruth and Rob Giblin won £1,000,000 earlier in the year playing in Telford. Credit: PA Images

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

If nobody comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Over £46 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline is asked to call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

