Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in Old Swan shortly before her killing.

Ashley died after being shot in her own home by a gunman who burst through her front door on Leinster Road.

Police say the 28-year-old was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooter, although detectives think the gunman was targeting her address for unknown reasons.

Ashley was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of the property and was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A Home Office Post Mortem has confirmed the cause of Ashley’s death was a single gunshot wound.

Now detectives have released CCTV footage of a car seen being driven into Leinster Road on Sunday 21 August, at around 12.30am - roughly 10 minutes before the shooting was reported.

Officers wish to speak to the car's driver, or any passengers, as police believe they may have vital information which could help the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “Our officers are working round-the-clock to investigate this appalling incident which led to the tragic death of a young woman.

"Our enquiries so far show that a car was driven into Leinster Road, not too long before the incident was reported to police.

"If it was you driving the car, you were a passenger or the CCTV jogs your memory about anything you might have seen in the early hours of Sunday morning then please get in touch.

"Information you have could be crucial to our ongoing investigation.

"From reviewing CCTV footage in the area, we have also identified that there were a number of people on foot around the time of the incident.

"A boxing match had not long finished and so the area was relatively busy with people on foot, going home or into town after the match.

"If you were walking in the area of Leinster Road or on Prescot Road, including the crossroads near the Navigator pub between 12.20am and 12.40am on Sunday morning then please let us know.

"You may have seen or heard something which could really help us find those responsible.

"Similarly, I would ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area between 12.20am and 12.40am and have dashcam footage please contact us.

"If you haven’t already come forward, please submit any information you have directly with our investigation team through our online portal.

"This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.

"Please come forward with anything you know to help us to get justice for Ashely’s family and put those responsible for this horrific incident before the courts."

Anyone with any information can contact Merseyside Police via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.

