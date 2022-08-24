Manchester Pride returns from 2022 between 25 and 29 August. Here's a look at the events taking place across the city.

The parade

This year's parade will be held on Saturday 27 August from midday, starting at the junction of Liverpool Road and Deansgate and ending on Fairfield Street.

The theme for the parade is March for Peace.

Businesses and organisations can apply to take part in the Parade by filling out a Parade Application Form.

The Gay Village party

The roots of Manchester Pride are firmly in the heart of our world-famous Gay Village, so that's where a huge street party will take place between Friday 26 and Monday 29 August.

Ticket information can be found here, and the line-up for the weekend is as follows:

Friday

Alan Turing Stage: Trans Filth & Joy

MancUnity Stage: DJ Fat Tony, Fat Pride; Ivy Profemme, The Niallist, Fat Britney

Cabaret Stage: Duncan James (Proud Cabaret), Patrick Saint James, House of Fire

The Friday line-up. Credit: Manchester Pride

Saturday

Alan Turing Stage: Danny Beard & Friends; Nadine Coyle, Danny Beard, Ginny Lemon, Tia Kofi, Black Peppa, Kitty Scott-Claus, Bailey J Mills, Victoria Scone, Glitzy and Virgin Atlantic, Encore Youth choir, Lady Bushra, Callum Parr Miss Blair, Youth Pride MCR, DJ Billy Andrew, Barb, Yshee Black, Cara Melle, Katherine Ellis

MancUnity Stage: Black Pride MCR: Alison Limerick (Live PA), Suriya Aisha, Pops Roberts, Jade Jaxson, De’vill Blaque, Angel Blaque, Birkin Blaque, Mr Blaque, Tysie Blaque, Fortune Ghetto, Reece Ghetto, Jaded Ghetto, Natasha MoonshineSwagga: Monsta Boy, DJ Stacy Bee, DJ KL, DJ Nkay, Paigey Cakey, Shaquille, Queens In Kicks, Mr Bruki

Cabaret Stage: Queeriosity Cabaret, Rozalla, The Enby Show; Carrot, Cyro, Mark Anthony, Frogboi, Flick, The Bitten Peach; Jason Kwan, Mahatma Khandi, Tequila Thirst, Cyro, Kitty Velour, Lilly Snatchdragon

The Saturday line-up. Credit: Manchester Pride

Sunday

Alan Turing Stage: Queer Music Sunday hosted by Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic; Melanie C, Bimini, Ginny Lemon’s Dog Show, K-Klass, Charity Shop Sue, Jsky, Monopoly Phonic, TOMYUMSIM, Jova and the Wave, NIMMO, Queen Bayard, July Jones

MancUnity Stage: Queer Women’s Takeover: Lucy Spraggan (DJ Set), Jaguar, What She Said, Mix-Stress & Black Betty, DJ Nkay, Club Clam, Swagga, Vanilla

Cabaret Stage: Misty Chance & Friends, Pecs Drag Kings, Angie Brown, House of Suarez

The Sunday line-up. Credit: Manchester Pride

The candlelit vigil

The vigil closes the four-day festival each year in Sackville Gardens, encouraging a moment of reflection - remembering those lost to HIV/AIDS and those who are persecuted. It is free to attend.

Youth Pride

Each year, Manchester Pride offers a special programme of events especially for younger people aged 14+. Free celebrations will take place on Sunday (28 August) at YES between 12:30pm and 7:30pm.

Queen Bayard will join Youth Pride for a sing-a-long session, Ginny Lemon is back, and special guest, Yasmin Finney - known for playing Elle Argent in Netflix’s hit queer series, Heartstopper! - will make an appearance.

To see a full list of events aimed at young people over the Pride weekend, click here.

Family Pride

Family Pride MCR will take place on Saturday (27 August) from midday until 6pm at The Great Northern. It promises a "messy, joyful and celebratory line-up of inclusive performance programming for children aged 3-8 and family audiences", and is set to include a magic show, mini disco, arts and crafts, games and more.

To see a full list of events aimed at families over the Pride weekend, click here.

