Liverpool City Council’s former chief executive is among four men who will appear in court in relation to allegations of misconduct by senior local government officers.

Gerard Fitzgerald, 60, has been charged with misconduct in public office and procuring the misconduct of others.

David McElhinney, 62, and Phillip Halsall, 64, face the same charges.

Geoffrey Driver, 77, has been charged with taking revenge against a police witness.

The charges relate to alleged misconduct of senior local government officers at Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.

The men are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 22 October 2022.

Andrew Penhale, chief crown prosecutor, said: “The CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) has reviewed a file of evidence from Lancashire Police and authorised the investigation team to issue charges against four people with offences related to the misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.

“The CPS and Lancashire Police remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and they have a right to a fair trial."

The charges follow an investigation by Lancashire Police, Operation Sheridan.

A statement from the force said: “Operation Sheridan was launched in 2013 following allegations of financial irregularity made to the constabulary by Lancashire County Council.

“On completion of the investigation, during which we worked closely with Merseyside Police, Lancashire County Council and Liverpool City Council, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service who have authorised charges for four individuals.”