Football fans on Merseyside have paid tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the 9-year old schoolgirl who was shot and killed when a gunman forced his way into her Liverpool home.

Supporters at Tranmere Rovers' League Cup second round match against Newcastle United applauded during the ninth minute of the match at Prenton Park.

Club bosses supported the idea from their fan-base and offered "heartfelt condolences."

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, died after being rushed to hospital. Credit: Merseyside Police

Vice Chairman Nicola Palios said: "Everyone at Tranmere Rovers has been shocked and sickened by the senseless death of 9 year old Olivia Platt-Korbel.

"We have a policy at Tranmere Rovers only to do an official minute's silence prior to a match following the death of someone very closely connected to the Club, because otherwise it becomes impossible to choose whose passing to mark, without risk of offending the loved ones of those who aren't.

"Tragically, Olivia is one of three young people who have lost their lives to gun crime in Merseyside in the past 10 days, and the families of Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer are also grieving.

"However we can and do support fans who want to show their respects for others, and anumber have suggested a minute's applause in the 9th minute of the game, to show support for Olivia's family."

Fans took to social media to express their gratitude.

One wrote: "What a lovely touch at the Tranmere game tonight on the 9th minute a moment of applause for Olivia Pratt. Well done Tranmere and Newcastle fans for appreciating and thinking of her."

Another said: "Lovely touch from the Tranmere & Newcastle fans there…RIP Olivia."

Ms Palios added: "We hope that it serves as a mark of respect for all three families, and as a demonstration that we as a community are united against such pointless and mindless violence."