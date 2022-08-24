A man accused of murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has made his first appearance in court.

Liam O'Prey was arrested after the death of Rico Burton, who was stabbed to death outside a bar in Goose Green, Altrincham, in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August.

O'Prey, of no fixed adress, entered no pleas as he appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 24 August.

He is charged with the murder of Mr Burton, the malicious wounding of a teenager, possession of a knife, and possession of cocaine.

The 21-year-old wore a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, 26 August.

Mr Burton's death prompted his sports star cousin to post an impassioned plea to end knife crime on social media, declaring that "this needs to stop".

Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old boy had been critically injured during the incident, and received life-saving treatment from members of the public at the scene.

The family of the teenage victim, who suffered some significant life-changing injuries, is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending ongoing inquiries.

