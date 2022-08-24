A man has been arrested after entering the TT Mountain Course during a qualifying session of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

Riders have been taking on the 37.73-mile circuit this afternoon as part of the nine-day racing event on the Isle of Man.

Writing on social media, police said: "We have just arrested a male in the area of Ballaugh Bridge after they went on closed roads during the current practice session".

The MGP made its return to the Isle of Man for the first time in three years, following two cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qualifying week started on Sunday 21 and runs through to Thursday 25 August.

Racing is due to start on Friday 26 and run through to Monday 29 August.

A closure on the course has remained in place for most of the afternoon, but will open shortly between 4:30pm and 6:00pm to allow the public to travel.

Police are reminding people not to enter the road during the closure.

