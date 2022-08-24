Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Sam Rimmer who was shot in Dingle
Police investigating the shooting of a man in Liverpool have arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder.
Sam Rimmer, 22, from Bootle, Merseyside, was shot dead on Lavrock Bank, Dingle, at around 11:40pm last Tuesday 16 August.
It is believed the suspects rode off from the scene on two electric bikes.
Merseyside Police raided a home on Upper Frederick Street as part of their investigation on Wednesday 24 August, and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder.
A blue scrambler-style bike was seized from the back garden of the property and loaded onto a recovery van.
Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, appealed to members of the public to come forward with information about the murder of Mr Rimmer.
He said: This was a heinous attack which led to the tragic death of a young man and we urgently need to find out who was responsible."
Sam Rimmer was the first of three people who have been fatally shot in the Liverpool area in six days.
Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Dale was shot dead in the back garden of a home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, on Sunday 21 August.
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead after a masked attacker chased a man - who was also shot - into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on Monday 22 August.
Olivia's mum, Cheryl, was also shot in the wrist.
The 35-year-old man, who remains in a stable condition in hospital, has since been arrested on suspicion of breaching his licence conditions following release from prison.
