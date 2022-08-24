Police investigating the shooting of a man in Liverpool have arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder.

Sam Rimmer, 22, from Bootle, Merseyside, was shot dead on Lavrock Bank, Dingle, at around 11:40pm last Tuesday 16 August.

It is believed the suspects rode off from the scene on two electric bikes.

Credit: ITV News

Merseyside Police raided a home on Upper Frederick Street as part of their investigation on Wednesday 24 August, and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder.

A blue scrambler-style bike was seized from the back garden of the property and loaded onto a recovery van.

Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, appealed to members of the public to come forward with information about the murder of Mr Rimmer.

He said: This was a heinous attack which led to the tragic death of a young man and we urgently need to find out who was responsible."

Ashley Dale (left) and Olivia Pratt-Korbel (right) were both killed in separate incidents in Liverpool. Credit: Family photos

Sam Rimmer was the first of three people who have been fatally shot in the Liverpool area in six days.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Dale was shot dead in the back garden of a home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, on Sunday 21 August.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead after a masked attacker chased a man - who was also shot - into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on Monday 22 August.

Olivia's mum, Cheryl, was also shot in the wrist.

The 35-year-old man, who remains in a stable condition in hospital, has since been arrested on suspicion of breaching his licence conditions following release from prison.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...