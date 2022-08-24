A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following a gas explosion at a house in Heysham which killed a two-year-old.

George Hinds, whose parents described him as their "beautiful angel", died at the scene of the blast in Mallowdale Avenue on 16 May 2021.

On Wednesday, 24 August, Darren Greenham, from Lancaster, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of George Hinds and theft.

The 44-year-old appeared before Judge Robert Altham, The Honorary Recorder of Preston, and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and theft offences.

He was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at a later date.

Lancashire Police detectives found that the explosion was caused by a gas pipe which had been cut inside a neighbouring house.

Officers made four arrests in October 2021 in connection with the investigation.

In December 2021, Sharon Greenham, 52, and Darren Greenham, 44, both of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, were charged with manslaughter and theft from a meter machine.

Sharon Greenham is set to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on 4 October.

The family of George Hinds are still being supported by specially trained officers.

