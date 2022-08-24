The Manx Grand Prix (MGP) has made its return to the Isle of Man for the first time in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast to the Isle of Man TT, this event sees riders race around the famous 37.73-mile TT course on both classic and modern bikes.

However, riders still reach average speeds of over 120mph, completing the circuit in under 20 minutes.

127.5mph The fastest average speed recorded by Bruce Anstey in the 'Classic Superbike' category.

John McGuinness has returned to the Mountain Course for the Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

In a new change for this year, the MGP has been shortened from 14 days to nine days - a decision made by the government to reduce the number of road closures and the general cost of the event.

Qualifying week starts from Sunday 21, through to Thursday 25 August with racing starting on Friday 26 through to Monday 29 August.

In another first, the MGP it will be run by ACU Events Ltd, while the Manx Motor Cycle Club retains ownership of the brand.

A total of 23 newcomers have signed up to take part, with many familiar faces in the motorcycling world returning including John McGuinness and Michael Dunlop.

Two highlights shows of the Manx Grand Prix will broadcast on ITV4 at 9:00pm on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 September.

