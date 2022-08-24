Serving Greater Manchester police officer charged with raping woman
A serving Greater Manchester police officer has been charged with rape.
James Andrew Darnton, who is a temporary detective inspector within the Public Protection Governance Unit, is accused of raping a woman in 2009.
The 41-year-old officer has been suspended and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 July 2023.
Greater Manchester Police say misconduct proceedings will recommence following criminal proceedings.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...