A serving Greater Manchester police officer has been charged with rape.

James Andrew Darnton, who is a temporary detective inspector within the Public Protection Governance Unit, is accused of raping a woman in 2009.

The 41-year-old officer has been suspended and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 July 2023.

Greater Manchester Police say misconduct proceedings will recommence following criminal proceedings.

