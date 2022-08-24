The intended target of a gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was convicted burglar Joseph Nee, ITV News understands.

The 35-year-old remains in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the shooting, in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday evening.

Nee was released from prison in 2021 after being jailed for 45 months for dangerous driving and burglary.

Merseyside Police linked Nee with a string of burglaries across Cheshire and led officers on a 125mph chase along with two other men.

It is understood Nee had known links to organised crime, with probation service classing him as medium risk of offending - ‘high risk’ reserved for most serious offenders.

Nee has now been rearrested and will be returned to prison.

A statement from Merseyside Police said: “A 35-year-old man, suspected to have been the target of the shooting, has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

“He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died when Nee, unknown to the family, ran into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her. Olivia was shot in the chest and died in hospital.

The force’s Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “shocking” killing “crosses every single boundary” as the force appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.

Forensics at the scene of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Credit: PA images

On Wednesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

"I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible."We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

"This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent."It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account.

"If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act."

