Former probation officer and educator James Riley chats with Andy Bonner

A former probation officer and educator on gun crime and violence has said the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is a "massive step back" for Liverpool.

After three fatal shootings in the city James Riley said: "This last week has been terrible for the city".He continued: "You hope it's not the direction we're going in, but the last week says we're actually going in the wrong direction".

James teaches children about the dangers of organised crime as part of his 'Get Away N Get Safe' (GANGS) prevention programme.

He worked as a probation officer specialising in urban street gangs and organised crime groups for 18 years, before taking on his own education programme.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died at Alder Hey hospital after a gunman forced their way into her Liverpool home while chasing a man and opened fire.

On Monday 11 August, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed when a gunman forced his way into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The attacker chasing a 35-year-old man to the house and firing with “complete disregard” for its inhabitants.

Despite being rushed to a children’s hospital by police, Olivia died of her injuries in what officers called a “shocking and appalling” crime.

Speaking on whether the community will help the police he said: "People will know, but it's whether those people are brave enough to actually speak up".

He continued by saying: "I've got a nine-year-old daughter and every parents in this city will have woken up and thought about their own children".

James is now calling on more funding for the police and schools to "give young people hope".

He said: "If we don't give young people hope, other people in the community may offer them another lifestyle or certain direction in life and we can lose young people and once they're embroiled, how can we then bring someone back out?"He concluded by saying: "Early intervention has got to be the starting point going forward".

