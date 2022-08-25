An autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign will be launched on the Isle of Man at the beginning of September.

As a result, the vaccination team will no longer be offering walk-in vaccination clinics.

Manx Care say the primary aim of the new rollout is to give greater immunity to those at a higher risk from the virus.

Those eligible for the booster jab are:

residents in a care home for older adults, and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group

those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers.

People who are eligible for a jab will be offered the booster between September and December, with those at a higher risk being called first.

Dr. Sree Andole, Manx Care’s Executive Medical Director said: "It’s really important that people who are eligible for the vaccination come forward and receive this when they are called, as this is the best form of protection not only for themselves, but for their immediate family members and friends too.”

The majority of the booster jabs will be given at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub in Douglas. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It follows a similar campaign recently announced by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations.

Those wishing to book an appointment are asked to either call 111 or by emailing vaccinations@gov.im.

