The best friend of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her "big sister" who she will "miss so much."The nine-year-old was shot dead as she stood behind her mum Cheryl Korbel at her home on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot on Monday, 22 August.

A gunman opened fire after forcing his way into the house while chasing another man, named as Joseph Nee, with a bullet hitting Cheryl in the wrist and killing Olivia.

Olivia's friends - Hattie and Logan - have paid tribute to her life. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The schoolgirl's best friend Hattie and her brother Logan have shared a touching tribute.

Hattie said: "Olivia you are the best friend anyone could wish for, like my big sister. I will miss you so much. Lots of love Hattie."Logan, who was in Olivia's class at St Margaret Mary's Primary School in Huyton, said "school won't be the same" without her.

Headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson shared a touching tribute about "much-loved" Olivia, who would have started school as a year five pupil in September.

"She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality", Ms Wilkinson said. "She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.

Olivia was just nine when she was shot dead in her home in Dovecot. Credit: Family photo

At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen addressed Olivia's killer, who has "failed" to hand himself in.

"We will not rest until we find you - and we will find you", the Head of Investigations at Merseyside Police vowed.Jospeh Nee, a convicted burglar who is thought to have been shot several times in the attack, remains in hospital in a stable condition.Merseyside Police say Nee, 35, was on licence and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence one he has recovered from his gunshot wounds.

The man who was walking with Nee at the time of the shooting has been identified, police say, after a "wealth of engagement" from the community.

Play Brightcove video

The driver of the Audi, who took Nee to hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds, had been found and spoken to by police.

People across Merseyside have been left devastated by the news of Olivia's death, which came days after the killings of Ashley Dale, 28, and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Sam Rimmer, who was shot by suspects riding e-bikes on 16 August in Dingle.

Two people - a man and a woman - have been arrested for Ashley Dale's murder. The 28-year-old was shot in her own Old Swan home in the early hours of 21 August.

Anyone with information, footage or images is asked to contact police via the Public Portal, @MerPolCC or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...