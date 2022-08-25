Creamfields North is set to return this summer Bank Holiday, with more than 70,000 festival-goers expected to descend on Daresbury in Cheshire.

Huge acts including David Guetta and Calvin Harris are set to grace the stages at the 2022 event, near Warrington.

The festival takes place between Thursday 25 August and Sunday 28 August - here is everything you need to know if you are going:

DJ David Guetta and Becky Hill are also on the headline. Credit: PA images

Who is headlining Creamfields this year?

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Creamfields has more than 250 house, drum and bass, trance and electronic acts on the lineup.

Among the names are Scotland's Calvin Harris and French DJ David Guetta, as well as Fatboy Slim, Bicep, Idris Elba, Carl Cox, Becky Hill and Eric Prydz.

The full line up:

The lineup for Creamfields 2022.

How do I get there?

Coach: The Big Green Coach, an environmentally friendly coach company will be traveling to Creamfields from 55 different locations.

Car: Warrington Council have put in place Temporary Traffic Orders which will be in place from Thursday 25 August 2022 for a period of five days in order to facilitate the festival.

Train: The nearest train stations to the Creamfields festival site are Runcorn Station, Warrington Central, Warrington Bank Quay and Liverpool Lime Street, all of which are connected to the main line and have shuttle buses operating to and from the site all day and night.

People are being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the road closures for the Bank Holiday weekend and to keep in mind that traffic may be slower than usual.

People can also book parking on the Ticketmaster website.

Organisers have asked festival-goers to check train timetables regularly to avoid any disruption as Avanti West Coast have announced a reduced timetable and to check for up to date info regarding engineering works across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Idris Elba is also set to headline at this year's Creamfields North. Credit: PA images

What do Cheshire Police say?

Cheshire Police have urged people not to bring in any illegal or unknown drugs and substances.

They have also provided surrender or amnesty bins to dispose of any controlled drugs, psychoactive substances or weapons.

A force spokesperson said: "Think before entering the festival – don’t bring any prohibited or illegal items with you, and use the surrender (amnesty) bins provided to dispose of any controlled drugs, new psychoactive substances or weapons.

Cheshire Police are asking festival-goers to use amnesty bins on site. Credit: PA images

Can I use cash?

All bars & food concessions at Creamfields are cashless. Only cards, contactless and Apple Pay are accepted.

What is the weather forecast?

Find the weather forecast for Creamfields Festival here.

