The family of a school girl killed in her own home have urged people to come forward to help them find "who took our baby away from us".

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was shot dead as she stood behind her mum Cheryl Korbel at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday, 22 August.

A gunman opened fire after forcing his way into the house while chasing another man, named as Joseph Nee, with a bullet hitting Cheryl in the wrist and killing Olivia - known as Liv.

Despite extensive enquiries her killer has not been identified and, in an emotional tribute to the nine-year-old, her family have appealed for people to "do the right thing".

They said: " If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up.

"It is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass' it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.

"Please do the right thing."

Paying tribute to the youngster they said she was "adored by everyone", and would "blow people away with her wit and kindness".

The heartbroken family said: "Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone.

"She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life."

Children leave flowers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot. Credit: PA Images

In a press conference on Thursday, three days after her "brutal" murder, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen addressed Olivia's killer, who has "failed" to hand himself in.

"We will not rest until we find you - and we will find you", the head of investigations at Merseyside Police vowed.

He added that the local community had provided a "number of names" to officers, and he was grateful for the "wealth of engagement".

Olivia's best friend has also shared a heartbreaking tribute to her "big sister" who she will "miss so much."

Hattie said: "Olivia you are the best friend anyone could wish for, like my big sister. I will miss you so much. Lots of love Hattie."

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee was the intended target of the shooting Credit: Cheshire Police/PA

Jospeh Nee, a convicted burglar who is thought to have been the target of the shooting, and who was shot several times in the attack, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police say Nee, 35, was on licence and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence one he has recovered from his gunshot wounds.

The man who was walking with Nee at the time of the shooting has been identified, police say, after a "wealth of engagement" from the community.

The driver of the Audi, who took Nee to hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds, had been found and spoken to by police.

Family statement in full:

