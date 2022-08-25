The majority of students on the Isle of Man who applied for a university course this year receivedthe exam results they needed to secure a place.

Due to the pandemic, this summer is the first time since 2019 that a full set of externalexaminations has been run in Isle of Man schools.

Students were unable to sit exams during the pandemic and were instead graded by teachers based on their work.

To provide a fair transition, the English exam board regulator, Ofqual, took the decision that this summer’s A level and other level 3 qualification grade boundaries would be set at a level between those of 2019 and 2021.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said: “This is a strong set of results for our students with positive outcomes. They can be rightly proud and it is important that we celebrate their achievement".

She continued: “Students sitting exams this year have seen significant disruption to their studies throughout the pandemic. These results are a testament to their resilience and determination, as well as that of our Island’s dedicated teachers".

A full set of external examinations has been run in Isle of Man schools for the first time since 2019. Credit: PA Images

Some students who were planning to travel off Island to university in the autumn have deferred for a year to gain some relevant employment experience before taking up their degree studies next year.

Others with strong level 3 results have opted for local employment opportunities that include training and progress onto degree equivalent professional qualifications.

This includes professions such as banking, accountancy, computer programming, insurance and engineering.A small number of students are going through UCAS clearing, which offers the opportunity for those who did not secure a place on their chosen course to use the grades they have achieved to take unfilled university places.

For those still deciding on their next steps, additional drop in sessions with careers advisers are taking place across the Island for those leaving education, providing information on employment and training options.