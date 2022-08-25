A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a park in Stockport.

Entrances to Thornfield Park in Heaton Mersey are currently taped off after the attack, which is said to have happened at around 5:30am on Thursday, 25 August.

Greater Manchester Police say a man has been arrested on a suspicion of rape and is in custody.

Meanwhile, the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

There is currently a large cordon in place around the park and police ask anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident 481 of the 25/08/22.

