Video report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

A footballing duo have taken time out of their schedule to teach young people the importance of healthy eating.

Preston North End's Ben Woodburn and Brad Potts took part in the 'Food for Thought' workshop at Deepdale, which gave participants a budget to make their own pizzas using fresh produce.

The duo were hands on in the kitchen helping with the toppings, and putting them in the oven.

Brad said teaching the youngsters about healthy eating is important.

He added: "When I was younger I didn't really have that, so it's good we can pass it on and hopefully the kids can learn from it.

"It's good to have a good balanced diet and getting good foods into you, especially if you want to play sports".

Ben Woodburn and Brad Potts getting stuck in in the kitchen Credit: ITV news

The pair also took part in a question and answer session, where they were asked questions ranging from how they coped with lockdown, to details about their daily routine.

Ben said: "There were some really good questions actually, some that really made me think, about my favourite moments, it was really good."

The workshop is part of nationwide scheme set up by the English Football League (EFL), which includes all 72 EFL clubs and targets 15-17 year olds to help them gain confidence and vital life skills for the next stages of their lives such as higher education or employment or training.

Rebecca Robertson from Preston North End Community and Education Trust said getting players involved makes a huge difference.

She said: "It's that perfect example of someone they look up to, and they think 'I could be that person, I could do what they're doing' and it's just showing them that the barrier between someone famous and somebody not, is really minimal."

Using the power of football, EFL Clubs and their Club Community Organisations collectively invest over £59 million in their communities every year.

